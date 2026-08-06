Premium MF Cloth Pure green 40 x 40 cm 5 x

Multipurpose ultramicrofibre nonwoven cloth, resistant and absorbing.

Cloth for manual cleaning of surfaces. Ideal for any type of dirt and surface.

Specifications

Technical data

Textile usage Reusable textiles
Material 70% PE / 30% PA
Textile material microfibre
Washing temperature (°C) max. 95
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 300
Quantity (Piece(s)) 5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0,1 / 130
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 x 400

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Premium MF Cloth Pure green 40 x 40 cm 5 x
Application areas
  • Surface - wet cleaning