T-Beam Alu Move Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm
Aluminium jointed support with MultiLink connection system.
Jointed window washer handle with Aluminium bar. Ideal for professional use.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic handle
- The tool sits perfectly in the hand thanks to the rubberised and ergonomically shaped handle.
- Securely attaches to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
Robust and lightweight
- The plastic handle with aluminium T-beam ensures a low overall weight for easy handling.
- Durable and dimensionally stable even under load.
Excellent cleaning performance
- Even pressure distribution for optimum cleaning performance.
- The 75° swivelling T-beam makes for particularly efficient cleaning in combination with telescopic lances.
- Combines with the telescopic lance for easy cleaning of high surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber / PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Length (mm)
|350
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|350 x 25 x 190
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows