T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm
Fixed aluminium support with MultiLink connection system.
Window washer handle with Aluminium bar. Ideal for professional use.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic handle
- The tool sits perfectly in the hand thanks to the rubberised and ergonomically shaped handle.
- Securely attaches to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
Robust and lightweight
- The plastic handle with aluminium T-beam ensures a low overall weight for easy handling.
- Durable and dimensionally stable even under load.
Excellent cleaning performance
- Even pressure distribution for optimum cleaning performance.
- Combines with the telescopic lance for easy cleaning of high surfaces.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width (cm)
|35
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber / PA
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,2
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Length (mm)
|350
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|350 x 25 x 190
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows