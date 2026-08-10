T-Beam Alu Safe Grip MultiLink 35 cm

Fixed aluminium support with MultiLink connection system.

Window washer handle with Aluminium bar. Ideal for professional use.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic handle
  • The tool sits perfectly in the hand thanks to the rubberised and ergonomically shaped handle.
  • Securely attaches to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
Robust and lightweight
  • The plastic handle with aluminium T-beam ensures a low overall weight for easy handling.
  • Durable and dimensionally stable even under load.
Excellent cleaning performance
  • Even pressure distribution for optimum cleaning performance.
  • Combines with the telescopic lance for easy cleaning of high surfaces.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width (cm) 35
Material Aluminium / PP / rubber / PA
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,2
Package weight (kg) 0,2
Length (mm) 350
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 350 x 25 x 190

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories