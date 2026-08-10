Kit includes: T-Beam Light MultiLink 35 cm, Washer Sleeve Polyester 35 cm, Washer Sleeve MF Bristles 35 cm, Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink, rail 25/34/45 cm, Spare Rubber Squeegee hard 92cm 10 x, Telescopic Pole MultiLink 2 x 125 cm, Metal Scraper in Box 10 x blades 35 x 13,5 x 7 cm, Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm, Spare Blades for all Scrapers 10 cm 10 x, MultiLink Joint Telescopic Poles D 21 mm, Premium MF Cloth Pure blue 40x40cm 5 x, work bag.