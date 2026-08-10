Classic Window Cleaning Kit

Case with a complete kit for window cleaning.

Kit includes: T-Beam Light MultiLink 35 cm, Washer Sleeve Polyester 35 cm, Washer Sleeve MF Bristles 35 cm, Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink, rail 25/34/45 cm, Spare Rubber Squeegee hard 92cm 10 x, Telescopic Pole MultiLink 2 x 125 cm, Metal Scraper in Box 10 x blades 35 x 13,5 x 7 cm, Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm, Spare Blades for all Scrapers 10 cm 10 x, MultiLink Joint Telescopic Poles D 21 mm, Premium MF Cloth Pure blue 40x40cm 5 x, work bag.

Features and benefits
Everything to hand
  • With this set, you have all the tools you need for window cleaning at your fingertips.
  • High-quality bag with practical carrying handle.
LAMPO quick-change system
  • Secure attachment of the work tools to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
Specifications

Technical data

Material Aluminium / PP / rubber / PA / PP / POM / PET
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 4
Package weight (kg) 5,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1460 x 130 x 245
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 1460 x 130 x 124

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories