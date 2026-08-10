Classic Window Cleaning Kit
Case with a complete kit for window cleaning.
Kit includes: T-Beam Light MultiLink 35 cm, Washer Sleeve Polyester 35 cm, Washer Sleeve MF Bristles 35 cm, Holder Squeegee Pro MultiLink, rail 25/34/45 cm, Spare Rubber Squeegee hard 92cm 10 x, Telescopic Pole MultiLink 2 x 125 cm, Metal Scraper in Box 10 x blades 35 x 13,5 x 7 cm, Premium Scraper Safe Grip MultiLink 10 x 23 cm, Spare Blades for all Scrapers 10 cm 10 x, MultiLink Joint Telescopic Poles D 21 mm, Premium MF Cloth Pure blue 40x40cm 5 x, work bag.
Features and benefits
Everything to hand
- With this set, you have all the tools you need for window cleaning at your fingertips.
- High-quality bag with practical carrying handle.
LAMPO quick-change system
- Secure attachment of the work tools to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Aluminium / PP / rubber / PA / PP / POM / PET
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|4
|Package weight (kg)
|5,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1460 x 130 x 245
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|1460 x 130 x 124
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows