Holder Squeegee Light MultiLink
Fixed polyamide handle, complete with locking lever.
Features and benefits
Ergonomic handle
- The handle is designed for easy handling and fatigue prevention.
- Securely attaches to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
High level of user-friendliness
- 30% easier opening of the blocking plate compared to conventional window wipers.
- Time-saving design for changing blades: the locking lever enables quick replacement without having to loosen the guide rail.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|PA / POM
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product (kg)
|0,1
|Package weight (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|45 x 25 x 90
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|45 x 25 x 90
Equipment
- MultiLink Connection
- Italian thread
Application areas
- Windows