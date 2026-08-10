Holder Squeegee Move Safe Grip MultiLink

Polyamide articulated handle, complete with locking lever.

Features and benefits
Ergonomic handle
  • The tool sits perfectly in the hand thanks to the rubberised and ergonomically shaped handle.
  • Securely attaches to telescopic lances with the LAMPO quick-change system.
High level of user-friendliness
  • 30% easier opening of the blocking plate compared to conventional window wipers.
  • The head can be swivelled through 75° on both sides and can be locked at any angle.
  • Time-saving design for changing blades: the locking lever enables quick replacement without having to loosen the guide rail.
Specifications

Technical data

Material PA / Rubber / POM
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 45 x 25 x 90
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 45 x 25 x 90

Equipment

  • MultiLink Connection
  • Italian thread
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories