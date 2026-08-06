Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC
Versatility, efficiency and manoeuvrability make the C 65 SC implement carrier an all-rounder in year-round use. Its driving and working comfort satisfy the highest professional standards.
With the multifunctional implement carrier C 65 SC, municipal and commercial users find a high-quality partner for all everyday challenges. The implement carrier is in its element as an off-road and on-road vehicle and comes with all features that characterise a Holder. It is equipped with a 65 hp turbo diesel engine and a 2-person cab. Its articulated steering ensures optimal manoeuvrability, precision and directional stability. It also reduces the manoeuvring effort and allows precise work close to the edges whilst protecting the soil at the same time. The hydraulic wheel load compensation, mechanical differential locks, mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift allow professional year-round use at the highest level. The comfort cab can be mounted at 3 heights depending on the application and offers an optimal 360° panoramic view for enhanced safety. The innovative equipment in this vehicle class such as an inner mudguard to prevent dirt penetration, an electronic hand and foot pedal, as well as a digital combination display for showing various vehicle functions, are also on board.
Features and benefits
High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion optionsFlexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools.
Ergonomic and comfortable cabOptimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Doors on both sides for safe entry and exit to side facing away from the road.
Very easy servicingHydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Tanks can be swivelled out on both sides for easy cleaning and service access.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|All-wheel drive
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Motor rating (kW)
|48
|Displacement (cm³)
|2615
|Cylinder
|4
|Exhaust emissions standard
|STAGE V
|Fuel tank (l)
|65
|Driving speed (km/h)
|40
|Working speed (km/h)
|20
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1820
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|3500
|Permissible total weight (option) (kg)
|3800
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1928
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|3307 x 1091 x 2093
Equipment
- Particle filter
- Air conditioning
- Heating
- Flashing lights
- Year-round use
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for street and wet cleaning, winter service, garden maintenance, as well as transport tasks