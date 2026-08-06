Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC

Versatility, efficiency and manoeuvrability make the C 65 SC implement carrier an all-rounder in year-round use. Its driving and working comfort satisfy the highest professional standards.

With the multifunctional implement carrier C 65 SC, municipal and commercial users find a high-quality partner for all everyday challenges. The implement carrier is in its element as an off-road and on-road vehicle and comes with all features that characterise a Holder. It is equipped with a 65 hp turbo diesel engine and a 2-person cab. Its articulated steering ensures optimal manoeuvrability, precision and directional stability. It also reduces the manoeuvring effort and allows precise work close to the edges whilst protecting the soil at the same time. The hydraulic wheel load compensation, mechanical differential locks, mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift allow professional year-round use at the highest level. The comfort cab can be mounted at 3 heights depending on the application and offers an optimal 360° panoramic view for enhanced safety. The innovative equipment in this vehicle class such as an inner mudguard to prevent dirt penetration, an electronic hand and foot pedal, as well as a digital combination display for showing various vehicle functions, are also on board.

Features and benefits
Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC: High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options
High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options
Flexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools.
Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC: Ergonomic and comfortable cab
Ergonomic and comfortable cab
Optimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Doors on both sides for safe entry and exit to side facing away from the road.
Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC: Very easy servicing
Very easy servicing
Hydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Tanks can be swivelled out on both sides for easy cleaning and service access.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive Diesel
Traction drive All-wheel drive
Motor manufacturer Kubota
Motor rating (kW) 48
Displacement (cm³) 2615
Cylinder 4
Exhaust emissions standard STAGE V
Fuel tank (l) 65
Driving speed (km/h) 40
Working speed (km/h) 20
Wheelbase (mm) 1820
Permissible total weight (kg) 3500
Permissible total weight (option) (kg) 3800
Weight without accessories (kg) 1928
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 3307 x 1091 x 2093

Equipment

  • Particle filter
  • Air conditioning
  • Heating
  • Flashing lights
  • Year-round use
Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC
Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC
Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC
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Application areas
  • Suitable for street and wet cleaning, winter service, garden maintenance, as well as transport tasks