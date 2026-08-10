With the multifunctional implement carrier C 65 TC, municipal and commercial users find a high-quality partner for all everyday challenges. It is equipped with a 65 hp turbo diesel engine and a 2-person cab. The implement carrier is in its element as an off-road and on-road vehicle and comes with all features that characterise a Holder: Articulated steering, hydraulic wheel load compensation, mechanical differential locks, mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift allow professional year-round use at the highest level. The 2nd seat offers numerous advantages and additional application possibilities – a 2nd person on board in many cases saves on an additional vehicle, which increases the efficiency. The passenger can also perform smaller tasks using handheld devices, while the driver concentrates on the work with the municipal vehicle. The innovative accessories in this vehicle class such as an inner mudguard to prevent dirt penetration, an electronic hand and foot pedal, as well as a digital combination display for showing various vehicle functions, round off the equipment.