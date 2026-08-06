Vacuum sweeper MC 150
Compact, strong, full-suspension: the MC 150 is the convenient choice, being a multifunctional implement carrier suitable for year-round use in the 3.5-t class.
The MC 150 multifunctional implement carrier brings maximum variability to the 3.5-tonne class. Whether road cleaning and wet cleaning, green area maintenance with weed removal, winter services or transport tasks, the ultra-compact machine boasts an impressive performance at the top of the entire municipal spectrum. It features the same user-friendly design associated with all Kärcher products. For example, all implements can be mounted and dismounted on the rear trolley quickly and easily, without the need for tools, thanks to an integrated, hydraulically tilted mounting frame. The operator can give their full attention to the essentials during operation, as the comfortable two-person cab offers excellent all-round visibility as well as maximum clarity and ergonomics from the unique multifunction display and intelligently designed control elements.
Features and benefits
Compact 3.5 t classFully suitable for pavements thanks to the low permissible total weight of 3.5 t. Best-in-class manoeuvrability and 100% directional stability to make work in tight areas easier. Large potential user group, as it can be driven from driving licence class B.
Best ride comfort thanks to full-suspension chassisFull-suspension, hydraulic chassis with independent wheel suspension for low-fatigue transport journeys. Automatic level control for consistent suspension comfort in any load condition. 1999 mm vehicle height for hassle-free deployment in multi-storey and underground car parks.
High-performance hydraulic systemWith a tandem gear pump 2 × 40 l/min (80 l/min at the front). Additional hydraulic circuit with 23 l/min for operating the pressure washer. Four double-acting hydraulic connections at the front and two at the rear for implements.
Integrated quick-change system
- Variable and stable front lift to accommodate a wide range of implements in categories 0, 1N and KAT 1.
- Optional: integrated hydraulic interchangeable frame for quick and easy changing of implements on the rear of the vehicle.
- Depressurised hydraulic circuits for effortless connection and disconnection of the hydraulic couplings.
Time-saving daily maintenance
- Direct access to the engine and all relevant maintenance components for less idle time and higher productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|All-wheel drive
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Motor rating (kW)
|48
|Displacement (cm³)
|2434
|Cylinder
|4
|Exhaust emissions standard
|STAGE V
|Fuel tank (l)
|50
|Driving speed (km/h)
|40
|Working speed (km/h)
|40
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1700
|Permissible total weight (kg)
|3500
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2050
|Dimensions (L × W × H) ( )
|3412 x 1220 x 1979
Equipment
- Air conditioning
Videos
Application areas
- Developed for demanding sweeping tasks
- Wet cleaning, watering and weed removal
- Multifunctional for use in green space maintenance
- High-performance for light and medium winter service
- For transporting work equipment and towing trailers