The MC 150 multifunctional implement carrier brings maximum variability to the 3.5-tonne class. Whether road cleaning and wet cleaning, green area maintenance with weed removal, winter services or transport tasks, the ultra-compact machine boasts an impressive performance at the top of the entire municipal spectrum. It features the same user-friendly design associated with all Kärcher products. For example, all implements can be mounted and dismounted on the rear trolley quickly and easily, without the need for tools, thanks to an integrated, hydraulically tilted mounting frame. The operator can give their full attention to the essentials during operation, as the comfortable two-person cab offers excellent all-round visibility as well as maximum clarity and ergonomics from the unique multifunction display and intelligently designed control elements.