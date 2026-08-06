Applications in urban environmental zones are possible with the MIC 35 implement carrier thanks to state-of-the-art diesel technology, common rail direct injection and particle filter. Its efficient 35 HP engine significantly undercuts the strict limits of the exhaust emissions standard STAGE V and impresses with economical efficiency. The MIC 35 has a clever overall concept that also impresses down to the last detail. The large comfort cab with panoramic view and clearly arranged operating elements, the tool-free access to all maintenance areas, as well as the various options for integrating implements, underline this claim. Front implements are easily mounted via the standardised coupling triangle, rear implements are installed without any stress by means of the quick-change system with hydraulic tilting frame. A multicoupler system for fast and drip-free connection of the hydraulics, as well as a 35 HP engine variant that complies with the STAGE IIIA exhaust emissions standard, are also available as optional equipment.