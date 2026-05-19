With the MC 80 the technology of the very large machines is now used in the compact class of the sweepers. For example, the 800 litre container for swept material with water circulation system is based on computer-aided CFD simulations, the two-brush system has individual brush control with individual lifting, the straight suction channel effectively prevents blockages and the suction mouth is located in the wheel contour where it is protected from impacts. The excellent standard equipment can be complemented with various attachment kits, such as a 3rd side brush, a weed brush, a wander hose or a high-pressure cleaner. In terms of working comfort, the MC 80 scores well with the largest cab in its class, a perfect all-round view and a transparent and ergonomic layout of the operating elements. Practical details such as a lockable storage compartment, bottle holder and USB charging port are also included.