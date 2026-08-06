Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp

Our CS 400/36 Bp battery powered chainsaw fits ergonomically in your hand with minimal vibration and absolutely no exhaust fumes, and boasts powerful performance with the demands of daily use.

It is more than up to the challenge of carrying out daily home maintenance, gardening work and clearing storm damage, small forestry tasks or improvement works in parks and inner-city areas: The robust CS 400/36 Bp battery chainsaw from Kärcher. The saw is perfectly balanced and feels highly ergonomic in your hand with minimal vibration and absolutely no exhaust fumes. It is less noisy than petrol-powered machines and has comparatively low operating and maintenance costs.

Features and benefits
Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp: Mechanical chain brake
Mechanical chain brake
Immediately stops the chain in case of kickback.
Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp: Automatic chain lubrication
Automatic chain lubrication
Optimum chain lubrication for a long lifetime. Reduces the maintenance effort.
Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp: Integrated oil tank with viewing window
Integrated oil tank with viewing window
Filling level is clearly visible and easy to read. Oil tank cover attached to prevent leakage.
Integrated combination wrenches
  • Enables quick chain retensioning.
  • Chain and rail easy to change.
Fast and powerful
  • A higher chain speed of 23 m/s ensures faster and more precise cuts.
  • High performance on a par with petrol-powered machines, even for hard wood.
Brushless motor
  • Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
  • Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
  • Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
  • Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
  • Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
  • Effortless work over long periods.
  • Protects the user's health.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
  • Particularly economical because there are no running costs, e.g. for petrol.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Guide rail (mm) 400
Chain speed (m/s) 23
Chain pitch 3/8″
Drive link thickness 1.3 mm / 0.050"
Number of drive links 56
Oil tank capacity (ml) 160
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²) 3
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²) 3,4
Drive Brushless motor
Voltage (V) 36
Performance per battery charge (Cuts) max. 170 (6,0 Ah) / max. 230 (7,5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 25 (6,0 Ah) / max. 30 (7,5 Ah)
Weight without accessories (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 904 x 217 x 261

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Guide rail
  • Saw chain
  • Chain guard
  • Automatic chain lubrication
  • Chain brake
  • Oil level indicator
Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp
Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp
Chainsaw CS 400/36 Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for home maintenance, gardening and cutting small amounts of firewood
  • For clearing up after storms and felling small and medium-sized trees
  • For maintenance work on trees and hedges in parks and inner-city areas
  • For woodworking such as cutting to size or cutting beams to length
  • Suitable for use in closed rooms
Accessories
All products that match the battery