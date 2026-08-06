Leaf blowers LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack

Comfortable to wear on your back with practically no vibration, the battery powered LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack backpack leaf blower allows you to work without tiring. Powerful and quiet, ideal for large areas.

Our battery powered LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack backpack leaf blower is both the most powerful and quietest machine in its class. Comfortable and ergonomic to wear on your back, the spring-loaded blower creates practically no vibration and allows you to work as long as you want without tiring. Thanks to its high air speed and throughput, this powerful machine was made for quickly cleaning large areas, including noise-sensitive locations such as residential areas and near schools, hospitals and similar facilities.

Features and benefits
Leaf blowers LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack: Infinitely variable speed and turbo button
Infinitely variable speed and turbo button
Optimised blowing speed adjustment and performance increase when needed. Maximum control when removing stubborn foliage and dirt.
Leaf blowers LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack: Long operating time
Long operating time
Two battery compartments for particularly long periods of usage. Perfect for professional use.
Leaf blowers LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack: Convenient to carry on your back
Convenient to carry on your back
Work in comfort thanks to the padded shoulder straps. Clever ergonomic design for long periods of work.
Spring-loaded blower
  • Reduces vibrations and enables you to work without tiring.
  • Protects the user's health.
Exceptionally high performance
  • The highest performance battery powered backpack leaf blower in its class.
  • High air speed and throughput for the best cleaning results.
Brushless motor
  • Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
  • Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Extremely low level of noise
  • Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas and at night.
  • Reduced impact on people and the environment.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
  • Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
  • Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
  • Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
  • Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Air flow rate (m³/h) 1060
Air speed (m/s) max. 65
Blowing force (N) 19
Speed regulation variable
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V) 36
Capacity (Ah) 6
Run time per battery charge (min) max. 30 (6,0 Ah) / max. 40 (7,5 Ah)
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Cable length of battery charger (m) 1,2
Weight without accessories (kg) 8,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 14,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1600 x 500 x 460

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger included
  • Standard nozzle with metal scraper

Equipment

  • Battery: 36 V/6.0 Ah Battery Power+ battery (1 pc.)
  • Battery charger: 36 V Battery Power+ quick charger (1 pc.)
Leaf blowers LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack
Leaf blowers LBB 1060/36 Bp Pack
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning large areas and removing large amounts of light debris
  • For cleaning dead leaves, garden cuttings, dirt and debris
  • Ideal for working in noise-sensitive areas, including at night
Accessories
All products that match the battery