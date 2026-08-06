Multitool MT HT 550/36
Interchangeable attachment for our MT 36 Bp battery powered multi tool: Convenient MT HT 550/36 pole hedge trimmer for precise results for demanding jobs on tall hedges or close to the ground.
Particularly tall hedges or areas close to the ground are a challenge in many ways. The convenient MT HT 550/36 pole hedge trimmer for the MT 36 Bp battery powered multi-tool makes easy work of the these demanding tasks. In addition, the interchangeable attachment boasts high-quality blades and simple angle adjustment, which, in combination, ensures precise cuts for the best results.
Features and benefits
Adjusting the cutting angle
- Cutting angle can be adjusted to virtually any position.
Diamond-ground cutting blade
- Minimal maintenance effort and long lifetime.
- Low heat generation and high efficiency.
Hedge broom
- Easily and conveniently dispose of cuttings.
Compact design
- Lightweight for easy handling.
- Compact and easy to transport and store.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
- Increases productivity and safety while working.
No emission of harmful substances and CO₂
- Protects the environment and the health of the user.
Significantly lower vibration compared to petrol-powered machines
- Effortless work over long periods.
- Protects the user's health.
Up to 90% lower operating and maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered tools
- Particularly economical, as there are no petrol costs.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Cutting length (mm)
|550
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|28
|Cutting angle (°)
|180
|Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
|3,8
|Voltage (V)
|36
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 100 (6,0 Ah) / max. 125 (7,5 Ah)
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1305 x 125 x 87
Scope of supply
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Application areas
- For the sides, bottom and top of tall hedges and shrubs
- For pruning tall shrubs and hedge tops
- Ideal for shaping, e.g. when pruning in a pyramid shape
- Cut and prune hard-to-reach areas of hedges and shrubs