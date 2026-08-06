Whether in gardening and landscaping, agriculture when growing vegetables, fruit or wine: our SPB 15/36 Bp pressure sprayer is versatile, easy to handle and particularly powerful with a working pressure of up to 6 bar. Equipped with a generously sized 15 litre tank, it is just as suitable for irrigation tasks as it is for applying pesticides, or for cleaning surfaces and even stripping wallpaper. The comfortable carrying system ensures exceptionally ergonomic and fatigue-free work thanks to extra padded shoulder straps and a chest and hip strap. A powerful, exchangeable battery is not included in the scope of supply, but is available in different capacities to suit individual needs - whereby the low power consumption allows hours of use in any situation. High-quality materials such as the stainless steel spray wand with 2 different nozzles and the robust design with steel frame ensure a long service life. Note: When using disinfectants and pesticides, it is imperative to observe the respective manufacturer's instructions.