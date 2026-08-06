Robust, durable and ideal for applications with a high volume of dirt and dust in interiors and exteriors: the KM 130/300 R I Bp industrial sweeper from Kärcher. Its large waste container and powerful motor allow for cleaning operations of up to 3.5 hours, while the sturdy protective metal frame and easy lever operation are perfectly tailored to the tough conditions of industrial settings. With standard features including a highly effective pocket filter system and the optional side brush speed regulation to efficiently feed waste to the sweeper roller with minimal dust dispersion, the KM 130/300 R I Bp guarantees virtually dust-free sweeping, even in extremely dusty environments. The user-friendly design also incorporates a comfort seat, handy storage compartments and LED indicator lights to show the current operating status. Puncture-proof full rubber wheels, LED front lights and a warning beacon are designed to ensure safety in the immediate working environment. Other available attachment kits further increase safety and make the machine a cleaning specialist. The battery and charger are not included in the scope of supply.