Robust, durable and ideal for applications with a high volume of dirt and dust in interiors and exteriors: the KM 130/300 R I Bp Pack industrial sweeper from Kärcher. The 300-Ah lithium-ion battery delivers enough energy for 3 hours of varied cleaning tasks. If that’s not long enough, the battery can be recharged up to 80 per cent over the course of a lunch hour. Its large waste container and powerful motor combined with the sturdy protective metal frame and simple lever operation are perfectly tailored to the tough conditions of industrial settings. The high-performance pocket filter system, which is included as standard, prevents dust from being whipped up during sweeping – even in very dusty environments. For added user-friendliness, the machine features a comfort seat, practical storage compartments and LED indicator lights to show the operating status. Puncture-proof full rubber wheels, LED front lights and a warning beacon are designed to ensure safety in the immediate working environment. Other available attachment kits further increase safety and make the machine a cleaning specialist. The lithium-ion battery and quick charger are included in the scope of supply.