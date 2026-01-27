The battery powered KM 150/500 R Bp with three-wheel rear steering impresses with simple handling. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are picked up safely. The waste container closes automatically during transport. The sweeper roller is automatically adapted to unevenness and can be changed quickly without any tools.Two horizontal flat pleated filters also ensure clean air in areas where a high volume of dust is generated.The filter cleaning is done at the touch of a button with an extremely effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be exchanged without any tools.The basic functions can be operated with a single rotary knob thanks to the EASY Operation concept.