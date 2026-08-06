Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack
Fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with robust design for the toughest jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal industry, in foundries or other facilities with large amounts of dirt.
The battery powered KM 150/500 R Bp Pack with three-wheel rear steering operates with low noise and no exhaust emissions. With the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are safely vacuumed. The waste container automatically closes during transport. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and can be quickly replaced without the need for tools. A redesigned sweeping system reduces wear and tear. Two horizontally installed flat fold filters ensure clean air even where there are large volumes of dust. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be changed without the need for tools. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.
Features and benefits
Efficient filter systemFlat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area. Effective cleaning with dual scraper.
Comfortable workspaceAll control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach. All displays within view.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingVery simple technology with tried-and-tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric rather than electronic. Easy access to the motor compartment for quick and easy servicing. Main sweeper roller and flat pleated filter can be changed without tools.
Optional four-wheel chassis
- Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
- Increases ride comfort and safety.
- Ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to low surface pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Electric
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/kW)
|48 / 10
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|12000
|Working width (mm)
|1200
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1500
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1800
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|700
|Battery voltage (V)
|48
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Waste container (l)
|500
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|8
|Filter area (m²)
|7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|2690
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|2690
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2439 x 1720 x 2197
Scope of supply
- Wheels, solid rubber
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
Videos
Application areas
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports