Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack

Fully hydraulic industrial sweeper with robust design for the toughest jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal industry, in foundries or other facilities with large amounts of dirt.

The battery powered KM 150/500 R Bp Pack with three-wheel rear steering operates with low noise and no exhaust emissions. With the dustpan principle, fine waste and coarse dirt are safely vacuumed. The waste container automatically closes during transport. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and can be quickly replaced without the need for tools. A redesigned sweeping system reduces wear and tear. Two horizontally installed flat fold filters ensure clean air even where there are large volumes of dust. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be changed without the need for tools. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack: Efficient filter system
Efficient filter system
Flat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area. Effective cleaning with dual scraper.
Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack: Comfortable workspace
Comfortable workspace
All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach. All displays within view.
Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack: Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
Very simple technology with tried-and-tested components: fully hydraulic drive, electric rather than electronic. Easy access to the motor compartment for quick and easy servicing. Main sweeper roller and flat pleated filter can be changed without tools.
Optional four-wheel chassis
  • Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
  • Increases ride comfort and safety.
  • Ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to low surface pressure.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Electric
Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (V/kW) 48 / 10
Max. area performance (m²/h) 12000
Working width (mm) 1200
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 1500
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1800
Battery capacity (Ah) 700
Battery voltage (V) 48
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Waste container (l) 500
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 8
Filter area (m²) 7
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 2690
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 2690
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 2439 x 1720 x 2197

Scope of supply

  • Wheels, solid rubber

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Power steering
  • Dustpan principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Hydr. high dump
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Elapsed time counter
Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack
Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack
Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack
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Application areas
  • For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports
Accessories