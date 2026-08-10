Economical diesel drive, outstanding area performance, very robust construction, driver's protective cab with air conditioning: our KM 170/600 R D Classic A/C industrial sweeper is ideally suited for the heavy-duty cleaning applications in dirt-intensive and non-air-conditioned sectors, such as construction, metalworking and foundries. Coarse dirt, as well as fine waste, lands reliably in the waste container thanks to the tried-and-tested dustpan principle. While cleaning, the sweeper roller automatically adapts to any unevenness in the ground and ensures an even sweep in all conditions. Together, the high-performance pocket filter system and the automatic filter cleaning guarantee consistent cleaning performance. There is also the option of a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or tried-and-tested round filter system, upon request. The machine is also designed to be user friendly: it is intuitive to operate using levers. Maintenance work, such as brush roller replacement, can be carried out in no time at all without any tools, and the convenient high emptying system for the waste container makes work easier.