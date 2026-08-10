Vacuum sweeper KM 170/600 R D Classic A/C
Fully hydraulic KM 170/600 R D industrial sweeper with four-wheel rear steering and air-conditioned driver cabin as standard. Ideal for heavy-duty applications in industries that generate a lot of dirt.
Economical diesel drive, outstanding area performance, very robust construction, driver's protective cab with air conditioning: our KM 170/600 R D Classic A/C industrial sweeper is ideally suited for the heavy-duty cleaning applications in dirt-intensive and non-air-conditioned sectors, such as construction, metalworking and foundries. Coarse dirt, as well as fine waste, lands reliably in the waste container thanks to the tried-and-tested dustpan principle. While cleaning, the sweeper roller automatically adapts to any unevenness in the ground and ensures an even sweep in all conditions. Together, the high-performance pocket filter system and the automatic filter cleaning guarantee consistent cleaning performance. There is also the option of a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or tried-and-tested round filter system, upon request. The machine is also designed to be user friendly: it is intuitive to operate using levers. Maintenance work, such as brush roller replacement, can be carried out in no time at all without any tools, and the convenient high emptying system for the waste container makes work easier.
Features and benefits
Efficient pocket filter system
- Effectively minimises dust production when sweeping.
- Also available with optional flat pleated filter or round filter system.
- Extremely effective cleaning for a long service life.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
- Intuitive operation using levers.
- Main sweeper roller and filter can be replaced easily without tools.
- Easy access to all key components.
Comfort cab with air conditioning
- The operator is protected from external conditions such as dust and heat.
- Temperature can be adjusted individually.
- Comfortable space and easy access to the controls.
Automatic filter cleaning
- Regular cleaning extends the service life of the filter.
- Reduces dust production, even in extreme external conditions.
- Functions reliably with all available filter systems.
Extensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easily adapts to individual cleaning requirements.
- Optionally available: Working lights, water spraying system or second side brush.
Robust design of the machine for safe work
- Permits applications in extreme external conditions.
- Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
- Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Four-wheel chassis
- Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
- Increases ride comfort and safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive – Power (kW)
|18,5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|23800
|Working width (mm)
|1350
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1700
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|2000
|Waste container (l)
|600
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|14
|Filter area (m²)
|13
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1906
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1906
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1906
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2742 x 1905 x 2429
Scope of supply
- Pocket filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Dustpan principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Application areas
- For use in foundries, iron and steelworks and heavy industry
- Ideal for use in building companies and raw material plants, as well as on construction sites
- For use in the metalworking industry and in production halls
- Suitable for use in outside spaces and loading sites