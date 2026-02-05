Our KM 75/40 W Bp push vacuum sweeper impresses with its clever equipment concept, its user-friendly operation and excellent cleaning results for indoor areas of more than 600 square metres. This is made possible by the proven overhead sweeping principle with a connectible side brush, sweeping surface adjustment that does not require tools and an exchangeable and adjustable main sweeper roller, which also does not require tools. The effective interaction of powerful dust suction and mechanical cleaning of the polyester flat pleated filter enables virtually dust-free work. Hard floors, for example in warehouses or production buildings, are cleaned quickly, efficiently and with little noise; with the optional carpet sweeping kit, this can also be achieved easily on textile floors. The integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed, the clever EASY Operation operating concept and the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system also ensure that long, fatigue-free cleaning applications are possible. Please note that the battery and battery charger are not included in the scope of supply for this vacuum sweeper version.