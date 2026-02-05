Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G

Powered by a low-emission petrol engine with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed: Compact and manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W G push vacuum sweeper from Kärcher for outside areas.

Our KM 75/40 W G push vacuum sweeper is powered by a reliable, low-emission and powerful Kohler petrol engine with 3.3 kW, which naturally complies with all applicable emission regulations. This makes it perfect for fast and thorough cleaning of outside areas larger than 600 square metres, such as car parks, playgrounds or other municipal spaces. Perfect cleaning results are ensured by the overhead sweeping principle with connectible side brush, tool-free sweeping surface adjustment and a main sweeper roller that can be changed with no tools required. The powerful suction effectively prevents dust dispersion, while efficient cleaning of the flat pleated filter ensures constant suction power. The clever EASY Operation operating concept, the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system and the integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed ensure maximum user convenience while working and therefore enable long applications with the very compact and manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W G without tiring.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G: Waste container with trolley handle
Waste container with trolley handle
Waste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty. Short disposal times.
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G: Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning
1.8 m² filter area for long operating periods. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G: Easy to maintain
Easy to maintain
Filter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
  • Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements.
  • Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Motor manufacturer Kohler
Drive – Power (W) 3300
Max. area performance (m²/h) 3375
Working width (mm) 550
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 750
Waste container (l) 40
Climbing ability (%) 15
Working speed (km/h) 4,5
Filter area (m²) 1,8
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 84,9
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 84
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 94,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1430 x 750 x 1190

Scope of supply

  • Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Waste container, mobile
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Foldable push handle
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Suction
  • Powerful traction drive
  • Outdoor use
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G
Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories