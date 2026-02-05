Vacuum sweeper KM 75/40 W G
Powered by a low-emission petrol engine with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed: Compact and manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W G push vacuum sweeper from Kärcher for outside areas.
Our KM 75/40 W G push vacuum sweeper is powered by a reliable, low-emission and powerful Kohler petrol engine with 3.3 kW, which naturally complies with all applicable emission regulations. This makes it perfect for fast and thorough cleaning of outside areas larger than 600 square metres, such as car parks, playgrounds or other municipal spaces. Perfect cleaning results are ensured by the overhead sweeping principle with connectible side brush, tool-free sweeping surface adjustment and a main sweeper roller that can be changed with no tools required. The powerful suction effectively prevents dust dispersion, while efficient cleaning of the flat pleated filter ensures constant suction power. The clever EASY Operation operating concept, the movable 40-litre waste container with trolley system and the integrated traction drive with infinitely adjustable sweeping speed ensure maximum user convenience while working and therefore enable long applications with the very compact and manoeuvrable KM 75/40 W G without tiring.
Features and benefits
Waste container with trolley handleWaste container with recessed grips – easy to remove and empty. Short disposal times.
Efficient filter system with mechanical filter cleaning1.8 m² filter area for long operating periods. Long-lasting thanks to washable polyester material. Mechanical filter cleaning system with ergonomic handle.
Easy to maintainFilter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY Operation operating concept
- Simple, convenient operation thanks to the logical arrangement of all control elements.
- Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Motor manufacturer
|Kohler
|Drive – Power (W)
|3300
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|3375
|Working width (mm)
|550
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|750
|Waste container (l)
|40
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Working speed (km/h)
|4,5
|Filter area (m²)
|1,8
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|84,9
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|84
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|94,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1430 x 750 x 1190
Scope of supply
- Flat pleated filter: Made of polyester
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Traction drive, forwards
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Waste container, mobile
- Coarse dirt flap
- Foldable push handle
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Suction
- Powerful traction drive
- Outdoor use
- Suction volume regulation
- Side brush, can be lifted / adjustable
Videos
Application areas
- For cleaning car parks and service stations
- For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
- Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture