The compact KM 85/50 W Bp Pack industrial walk-behind vacuum sweeper impresses with the outstanding equipment it comes supplied with ex works. For example, the machine comes with a disc brake, battery and compatible battery charger as standard. The large flat pleated filter with extremely effective cleaning using a dual scraper enables virtually dust-free working, while the floating roller brush produces outstanding cleaning results even when faced with poor floor conditions and large quantities of dirt. Users benefit from the ultra-convenient and intuitive operating concept with forward and reverse drive, activated by simply pushing or pulling the push handle, and practical features such as the Kärcher Home Base for carrying additional cleaning tools. The robust machine with rotating side brush and double-walled frame is ideal for tough applications. Simple, tool-free changing of the main sweeper roller and filter, as well as the high area performance of up to 4725 m²/h (with optional, left side brushes), meet the high requirements of industrial environments.