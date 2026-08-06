The KM 100/120 R Bp is an extremely robust mid-size ride-on vacuum sweeper. Its battery-powered design makes it particularly suitable for indoor use. The 240-Ah battery delivers enough energy for four hours of varied cleaning tasks. It delivers excellent sweeping results thanks to the floating roller brush, even at its top working speed of 6 km/h. The side brushes can fold away to protect furniture and the machine itself. The large waste container can be hydraulically lifted up to 1.52 metres for disposing of the dirt into various types of container. The tried-and-tested round filter system incorporating a large filter area and automatic filter cleaning prevents dust from being whipped up during the sweeping process. The driver's seat can be adjusted to suit the operator, so that they always have a clear view of the side brush and the working area. All control elements are clearly arranged and easy to reach. The maintenance-relevant parts are also readily accessible, with no tools required to remove the filter or sweeper roller. Other accessories such as a protective roof or a holder for a vacuum cleaner make the KM 100/120 R a real all-rounder. The scope of delivery includes battery and charger.