Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 2SB
Zero-emissions, ideal for dusty interiors: the KM 100/120 R Bp Pack ride-on sweeper with a 240-Ah battery, built-in charger, hydraulic high container emptying and two side brushes as standard.
Extremely robust and convenient, with zero-emissions: the KM 100/120 R Bp ride-on sweeper. The powerful 240-Ah battery and a corresponding built-in charger enable continuous use for up to four hours – especially in particularly dusty indoor areas. The machine has two side brushes as standard, which increases the area performance. A flashing beacon also increases safety during operation. To prevent any damage to furnishings or to the machine itself, the sweeper has a swivelling side brush, the speed of which can be adjusted at any time to suit the quantity of dust to be swept. The floating roller brush ensures excellent cleaning results, the tried-and-tested round filter system with 6 square metres of filter area and automatic cleaning enables dust-free sweeping at all times, the large waste container allows for long cleaning applications, and the hydraulic high container emptying is perfect for convenient disposal. User-friendly features include the adjustable driver's seat, excellent visibility and control elements that are easy to reach. The easy-maintenance KM 100/120 R Bp can also be retrofitted with the optional protective roof or a vacuum holder.
Features and benefits
High productivity
- Excellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system.
- Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use.
- Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Convenient and safe operation
- High level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm.
- Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements.
- Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
- Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off.
- Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life.
- Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
- Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V)
|24
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|7620
|Working width (mm)
|730
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1270
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|3,5
|Waste container (l)
|120
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|748
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|750,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1807 x 1290 x 1500
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
- Home Base fastening possibility
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example to clean warehouses.