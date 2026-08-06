The KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4 SB ride-on sweepers is an extremely robust medium-sized ride-on sweeper for various cleaning tasks with high container emptying for indoor and outdoor areas.With four side brushes, the maximum area performance is doubled. The generous working width makes it possible to sweep right up to the edge, even on falling edges. Safety is provided by the large lateral overhang of the space-saving retractable side brushes.The floating roller brush ensures an excellent cleaning result, even at the maximum working speed of 6 km/h. The large waste container can be hydraulically raised up to 1.5 metres, for convenient disposal of the dirt into the container. The proven round filter system with large filter area (6 m²) and automatic filter cleaning allows dust-free sweeping at all times and provides reliable cleanliness. The driver seat of the ride-on sweeper can be ergonomically adjusted for good all-round visibility. All operating elements are clearly arranged and easy to access. Maintenance-related parts such as the filter and roller brush are easily accessible and can be removed without tools.