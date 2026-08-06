Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB
Emission-free KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB ride-on sweeper with hydraulic high container emptying, round filter system and extra large working with thanks to 4 side brushes. For safety and comfort.
The KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4 SB ride-on sweepers is an extremely robust medium-sized ride-on sweeper for various cleaning tasks with high container emptying for indoor and outdoor areas.With four side brushes, the maximum area performance is doubled. The generous working width makes it possible to sweep right up to the edge, even on falling edges. Safety is provided by the large lateral overhang of the space-saving retractable side brushes.The floating roller brush ensures an excellent cleaning result, even at the maximum working speed of 6 km/h. The large waste container can be hydraulically raised up to 1.5 metres, for convenient disposal of the dirt into the container. The proven round filter system with large filter area (6 m²) and automatic filter cleaning allows dust-free sweeping at all times and provides reliable cleanliness. The driver seat of the ride-on sweeper can be ergonomically adjusted for good all-round visibility. All operating elements are clearly arranged and easy to access. Maintenance-related parts such as the filter and roller brush are easily accessible and can be removed without tools.
Features and benefits
High productivityExcellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Extra large working widthDoubles the area performance. Safe sweeping on falling edges thanks to large lateral overhang. Retractable side brushes makes it possible to drive through narrow spaces.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemAutomatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Large filter area
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
- Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V)
|24
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|13800
|Working width (mm)
|730
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1270
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|3
|Waste container (l)
|120
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|985
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|987
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1807 x 1224 x 1500
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
- Home Base fastening possibility
Application areas
- Perfectly suitable for cleaning train platforms
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks