Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB

Emission-free KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB ride-on sweeper with hydraulic high container emptying, round filter system and extra large working with thanks to 4 side brushes. For safety and comfort.

The KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4 SB ride-on sweepers is an extremely robust medium-sized ride-on sweeper for various cleaning tasks with high container emptying for indoor and outdoor areas.With four side brushes, the maximum area performance is doubled. The generous working width makes it possible to sweep right up to the edge, even on falling edges. Safety is provided by the large lateral overhang of the space-saving retractable side brushes.The floating roller brush ensures an excellent cleaning result, even at the maximum working speed of 6 km/h. The large waste container can be hydraulically raised up to 1.5 metres, for convenient disposal of the dirt into the container. The proven round filter system with large filter area (6 m²) and automatic filter cleaning allows dust-free sweeping at all times and provides reliable cleanliness. The driver seat of the ride-on sweeper can be ergonomically adjusted for good all-round visibility. All operating elements are clearly arranged and easy to access. Maintenance-related parts such as the filter and roller brush are easily accessible and can be removed without tools.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB: High productivity
High productivity
Excellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB: Extra large working width
Extra large working width
Doubles the area performance. Safe sweeping on falling edges thanks to large lateral overhang. Retractable side brushes makes it possible to drive through narrow spaces.
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Large filter area
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
  • All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
  • Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (V) 24
Drive type Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h) 13800
Working width (mm) 730
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 1000
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1270
Battery capacity (Ah) 240
Battery voltage (V) 24
Battery run time (h) 3
Waste container (l) 120
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter area (m²) 6
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 985
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 987
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1807 x 1224 x 1500

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter
  • Wheels, pneumatic

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Power steering
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Hydr. high dump
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, automatically swings out
  • Home Base fastening possibility
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB
Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 4SB
Application areas
  • Perfectly suitable for cleaning train platforms
  • Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example for cleaning warehouses
  • For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
Accessories