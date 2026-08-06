The KM 100/120 R Li-Ion is an extremely robust mid-size ride-on vacuum sweeper. Its battery-powered design makes it particularly suitable for indoor use. The 180 Ah lithium-ion battery delivers enough energy for 4 hours of varied cleaning tasks. The remaining battery capacity can be read off the display at any time. The machine delivers excellent sweeping results thanks to the floating roller brush, even at its top working speed of 6 km/h. The side brushes can fold away to protect furniture and the machine itself. The large waste container can be hydraulically lifted up to 1.52 metres for disposing of the dirt into various types of containers. The tried-and-tested round filter system incorporating a large filter area and automatic filter cleaning prevents dust from being whipped up during the sweeping process. The driver's seat can be adjusted to suit the operator, so that they always have a clear view of the side brush and the working area. All control elements are clearly arranged and easy to reach. The maintenance-relevant parts are also readily accessible, with no tools required to remove the filter or sweeper roller. The scope of delivery includes lithium-ion battery and battery charger.