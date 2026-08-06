Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack Li+FC
Designed for dusty interiors: the zero-emissions KM 100/120 R Bp Pack ride-on sweeper with a powerful 180 Ah lithium-ion battery, quick charger and hydraulic high container emptying.
The KM 100/120 R Li-Ion is an extremely robust mid-size ride-on vacuum sweeper. Its battery-powered design makes it particularly suitable for indoor use. The 180 Ah lithium-ion battery delivers enough energy for 4 hours of varied cleaning tasks. The remaining battery capacity can be read off the display at any time. The machine delivers excellent sweeping results thanks to the floating roller brush, even at its top working speed of 6 km/h. The side brushes can fold away to protect furniture and the machine itself. The large waste container can be hydraulically lifted up to 1.52 metres for disposing of the dirt into various types of containers. The tried-and-tested round filter system incorporating a large filter area and automatic filter cleaning prevents dust from being whipped up during the sweeping process. The driver's seat can be adjusted to suit the operator, so that they always have a clear view of the side brush and the working area. All control elements are clearly arranged and easy to reach. The maintenance-relevant parts are also readily accessible, with no tools required to remove the filter or sweeper roller. The scope of delivery includes lithium-ion battery and battery charger.
Features and benefits
High productivityExcellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Convenient and safe operationHigh level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteriesQuick charger to fully charge the battery in just 2 hours. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water. Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
- Automatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off.
- Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life.
- Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
- Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V)
|24
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|7620
|Working width (mm)
|730
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1270
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|180
|Battery voltage (V)
|25,6
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 3
|Waste container (l)
|120
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|548
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|550,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1807 x 1224 x 1500
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Power steering
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Hydr. high dump
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
Videos
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also ideally suited to logistics operations, for example to clean warehouses.