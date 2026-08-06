Whether you are working in very dusty outdoor areas or well-ventilated indoor areas: the robust KM 100/120 R G 2SB ride-on sweeper from Kärcher impresses with its great versatility, excellent sweeping results and many customisation options. Thanks to the floating roller brush, it effortlessly deals with a wide variety of floor textures, while the large waste container capacity of 120 litres, the swivelling side brush and a working speed of 7 km/h ensure comprehensive and rapid sweeping that does not damage the furniture or machine. The flashing beacon included as standard increases safety at work. Users benefit from simple and ergonomic operation, convenient and automatic high container emptying (up to 152 cm) and an excellent view of the areas to be cleaned. A tried-and-tested round-filter system with a filter area of 6 square metres facilitates continuous sweeping with virtually no dust – the automatic filter cleaning doubles the filter service life and protects the user's health regardless of the volume of dirt. In addition, optional attachment kits make it possible to customise the equipment to meet practically all customer requirements.