Superbly equipped, very easy and safe to operate, particularly compact design – our KM 85/50 R ride-on vacuum sweeper knows how to impress in all respects. For example, a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity and the corresponding quick charger are already on board. Also standard: the rotating side brush with speed regulation, a large dust filter for dust-free working and the main sweeper roller wear indicator which can be seen from the outside. Thanks to its clever, compact design, the KM 85/50 R offers impressive agility and manoeuvrability and is therefore also suitable for cleaning applications in narrow and confined areas. In addition, the machine offers a simple operating concept with convenient details, such as the floating roller for very good cleaning results even on uneven floors or the dust filter cleaning from the seat. Maintenance work is greatly facilitated by the wide-opening cover, and the main sweeper roller can also be changed without tools. The integrated Home Base system also enables additional cleaning utensils to be carried with ease.