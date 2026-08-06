Vacuum sweeper KM 85/50 R Bp Pack Li+FC
With Li-Ion battery and quick charger as standard: The compact, manoeuvrable and easy-to-operate KM 85/50 R ride-on vacuum sweeper scores with high area performance.
Superbly equipped, very easy and safe to operate, particularly compact design – our KM 85/50 R ride-on vacuum sweeper knows how to impress in all respects. For example, a powerful and long-lasting lithium-ion battery with 90 Ah capacity and the corresponding quick charger are already on board. Also standard: the rotating side brush with speed regulation, a large dust filter for dust-free working and the main sweeper roller wear indicator which can be seen from the outside. Thanks to its clever, compact design, the KM 85/50 R offers impressive agility and manoeuvrability and is therefore also suitable for cleaning applications in narrow and confined areas. In addition, the machine offers a simple operating concept with convenient details, such as the floating roller for very good cleaning results even on uneven floors or the dust filter cleaning from the seat. Maintenance work is greatly facilitated by the wide-opening cover, and the main sweeper roller can also be changed without tools. The integrated Home Base system also enables additional cleaning utensils to be carried with ease.
Features and benefits
Clever ergonomics for high level of comfort at workplaceClear and ergonomic attachment of operating elements. Adjustment of driver's seat without the need for any tools. Height-adjustable steering wheel.
Long-lasting lithium-ion batteryQuick charger to fully charge the battery in just 2 hours. Maintenance-free battery system without refilling with water. Long operating times and high productivity thanks to fast and interim charging.
Efficient filter systemPolyester flat pleated filter. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. Comfortable operation from operating position. Access to the filter through wide-opening cover without the need for any tools.
Clever container concept
- 2 tanks for simple removal and safe emptying of waste.
- Waste container free of rough edges permits emptying without leaving behind any residues.
- Castors on waste container simplify handling when emptying.
Integrated Home Base system and storage areas
- Versatile and practical connection for simple carrying of other cleaning utensils.
- For simple carrying of litter picker, brush, cloths or an additional container, for example.
- Large storage area in rear of machine.
Wear indicator for main sweeper roller
- Can be easily and conveniently viewed from the outside.
- Precise determination of replacement time.
Retractable side brush
- Protects the side brush against damage.
- Reliable and robust design.
- Lowers maintenance and service costs.
Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability
- Excellent manoeuvrability of the machine.
- Also ideal for congested and confined areas.
- Possible to drive through normal door openings (90 cm).
Speed regulation of side brush
- For adapting the side brush speed to the respective type and volume of dirt.
- Reduces any dust dispersions.
Floating main sweeper roller
- No wear adjustment necessary.
- Excellent dirt pick-up also in the case of bumps/unevenness.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (V/W)
|24 / 1000
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|5100
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|6510
|Working width (mm)
|615
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|850
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1085
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|90
|Battery voltage (V)
|25,6
|Battery run time (h)
|2
|Waste container (l)
|50
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|2,3
|Payload (kg)
|max. 90
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|185
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|185
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|187
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1350 x 940 x 1170
Scope of supply
- Wheels, pneumatic
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Mechanical filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Side brush speed, adjustable
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Waste container, mobile
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, automatically swings out
- Automatic wear adjustment of the main sweeper roller
- Multifunction display
- Home Base fastening possibility
Application areas
- Ideal for cleaning of production halls, warehouses and small logistics buildings
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also for smaller properties such as (small) workshops, school yards, service stations or car dealerships