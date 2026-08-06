Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp
Very agile, manoeuvrable and compactly constructed: Our KM 90/60 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper impresses with its perfect handling and automatic round filter cleaning system.
Logistics centres, car parks and production halls are the typical areas of use for our battery powered, robust KM 90/60 R Bp ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush. The manoeuvrable machine masters even tighter spaces, thanks to its outstanding handling, effortlessly high cleaning requirements. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system for dust-free work without loss of suction is particularly helpful in this regard. Carrying further cleaning utensils is uncomplicated with the practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit, while our EASY Operation system makes it very easy to operate the KM 90/60 R Bp.
Features and benefits
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up areaBuilt to last, high reliability. Safety and manoeuvrability. Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board.
EASY Operation operating conceptLogical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Home Base for greater flexibility
- Different practical connections for other accessories.
- Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (kW)
|1,2
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|5400
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|6900
|Working width (mm)
|615
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|900
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1150
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Waste container (l)
|60
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|205
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|330
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|206
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 1060 x 1260
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, pneumatically controlled
- Home Base fastening possibility
Videos
Application areas
- Logistic Centers
- Multi-storey car parks
- Warehouses and other indoor applications
- Hotel complexes
- Production halls
- Smaller parks and car parks