Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack
Robust and compact KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with automatic round filter cleaning system, powerful 180 Ah batteries and integrated battery charger.
Our battery powered KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability during emission-free cleaning applications in indoor and outdoor areas, such as in car parks, logistics centres and production halls. Long-lasting 180 Ah batteries, which can be comfortably charged on-board, guarantee long applications. The KM 90/60 R Bp Pack is child's play to operate, thanks to the EASY Operation system, and features a practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit to make carrying further cleaning utensils problem-free. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system makes dust-free work possible, without loss of suction.
Features and benefits
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
EASY Operation operating conceptLogical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Home Base for greater flexibilityDifferent practical connections for other accessories. Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
- Built to last, high reliability.
- Safety and manoeuvrability.
- Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC motor
|Drive – Power (kW)
|1,2
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|5400
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|6900
|Working width (mm)
|615
|Working width with 1 side brush (mm)
|900
|Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
|1150
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|180
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery run time (h)
|max. 2,5
|Waste container (l)
|60
|Climbing ability (%)
|12
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|335
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|330
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|336
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1695 x 1060 x 1260
Scope of supply
- Polyester round filter
- Battery and built-in charger included
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Main sweeper roller, floating
- Suction volume regulation
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overhead sweeping principle
- Traction drive, forwards
- Traction drive, reverse
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Elapsed time counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, pneumatically controlled
- Home Base fastening possibility
Videos
Application areas
- Logistic Centers
- Multi-storey car parks
- Storage buildings and other indoor areas
- Hotel complexes
- Production halls
- Smaller parks and car parks