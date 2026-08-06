Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack

Robust and compact KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with automatic round filter cleaning system, powerful 180 Ah batteries and integrated battery charger.

Our battery powered KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability during emission-free cleaning applications in indoor and outdoor areas, such as in car parks, logistics centres and production halls. Long-lasting 180 Ah batteries, which can be comfortably charged on-board, guarantee long applications. The KM 90/60 R Bp Pack is child's play to operate, thanks to the EASY Operation system, and features a practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit to make carrying further cleaning utensils problem-free. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system makes dust-free work possible, without loss of suction.

Features and benefits
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack: Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning system
The filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack: EASY Operation operating concept
EASY Operation operating concept
Logical and clear. All control elements are clearly arranged and within easy reach.
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack: Home Base for greater flexibility
Home Base for greater flexibility
Different practical connections for other accessories. Easy to carry, for example, a litter picker, brush or an additional container.
Robust, compact construction style with pick-up area
  • Built to last, high reliability.
  • Safety and manoeuvrability.
  • Additional components such as reserve canisters or manual cleaning machinery can be safely secured and carried on-board.
Specifications

Technical data

Traction drive DC motor
Drive – Power (kW) 1,2
Drive type Electric
Max. area performance (m²/h) 5400
Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h) 6900
Working width (mm) 615
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 900
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm) 1150
Battery capacity (Ah) 180
Battery voltage (V) 24
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Waste container (l) 60
Climbing ability (%) 12
Working speed (km/h) 6
Filter area (m²) 4
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 335
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 330
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 336
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1695 x 1060 x 1260

Scope of supply

  • Polyester round filter
  • Battery and built-in charger included

Equipment

  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Automatic filter cleaning
  • Main sweeper roller, floating
  • Suction volume regulation
  • Coarse dirt flap
  • Overhead sweeping principle
  • Traction drive, forwards
  • Traction drive, reverse
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
  • Battery indicator
  • Elapsed time counter
  • Sweeping function, can be switched off
  • Side brush, pneumatically controlled
  • Home Base fastening possibility
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack
Vacuum sweeper KM 90/60 R Bp Pack
Videos
Application areas
  • Logistic Centers
  • Multi-storey car parks
  • Storage buildings and other indoor areas
  • Hotel complexes
  • Production halls
  • Smaller parks and car parks
Accessories