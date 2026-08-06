Our battery powered KM 90/60 R Bp Pack ride-on vacuum sweeper with rotating side brush impresses with its agile handling and high manoeuvrability during emission-free cleaning applications in indoor and outdoor areas, such as in car parks, logistics centres and production halls. Long-lasting 180 Ah batteries, which can be comfortably charged on-board, guarantee long applications. The KM 90/60 R Bp Pack is child's play to operate, thanks to the EASY Operation system, and features a practical pick-up area and Home Base attachment kit to make carrying further cleaning utensils problem-free. The unique, automatic and highly efficient round filter cleaning system makes dust-free work possible, without loss of suction.