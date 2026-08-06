battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Bp Adv
The robust T 10/1 Bp Adv battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is sustainably manufactured from 45% recycled material¹⁾ and offers excellent suction power, ergonomic design and a comprehensive range of accessories.
Versatile, robust and sustainable: our T 10/1 Bp Adv battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ and therefore conserves resources. It impresses with its excellent suction power, comprehensive range of accessories and attractive price-performance ratio. Its durability and robustness is also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The very powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries guarantee first-class cleaning results. As the operating noise of the T 10/1 Bp Adv is only 57 dB(A) despite its high suction power, it can be used at any time in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels or hospitals. The compact vacuum cleaner is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable and can be transported ergonomically using the foldable carrying handle. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle are included and can always be stored within easy reach on the T 10/1 Bp Adv. Extensive accessories are included in the scope of delivery: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube made from aluminium, switchable floor nozzle and parquet nozzle. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly designErgonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for applications in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from reinforced fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head.
- Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 255 x 355
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet