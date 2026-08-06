The T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved and energy is saved. With the HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in areas where hygiene is a top priority. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) ensure impressive cleaning results: as the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning performance at just 57 dB(A) and works quite quietly, it is ideal for noise-sensitive places. The compact machine's foldable carrying handle allows it to be transported ergonomically and close to the body. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, with a hopper volume of 10 litres. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle supplied can be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner itself. The scope of delivery includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and HEPA 14 filter. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.