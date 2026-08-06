battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA
Sustainable, robust and ergonomic: the T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner is made from 45% recycled material¹⁾ and offers maximum suction power, an effective HEPA 14 filter and a wide range of accessories.
The T 10/1 Bp Adv HEPA battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its sustainability, robustness, first-class suction power and excellent price-performance ratio. Thanks to its 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ content, resources are conserved and energy is saved. With the HEPA 14 filter, it guarantees the highest safety standards in areas where hygiene is a top priority. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V) ensure impressive cleaning results: as the vacuum cleaner achieves excellent cleaning performance at just 57 dB(A) and works quite quietly, it is ideal for noise-sensitive places. The compact machine's foldable carrying handle allows it to be transported ergonomically and close to the body. It is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable, with a hopper volume of 10 litres. The crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle supplied can be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner itself. The scope of delivery includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and HEPA 14 filter. The battery and quick charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
Ultra-efficient HEPA 14 filterFor the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites. High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
- Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body.
- Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle.
- Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Integrated accessory storage
- Crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle: stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|440 x 250 x 355
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 14 filter
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet