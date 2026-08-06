battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv
The robust and ergonomic T 15/1 Bp Adv battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its sustainability, excellent suction power and extensive range of accessories. It consists of 45% recycled material¹⁾.
Our T 15/1 Bp Adv compact battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner with a hopper volume of 15 litres is characterised by its durability, comprehensive range of accessories and first-class price-performance ratio. Its durability and robustness are also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V), which enable excellent cleaning results. At just 57 dB(A), it is so quiet that it can also be used in noise-sensitive areas at any time. As it consists of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, resources are conserved right from the start. The T 15/1 Bp Adv has a carrying handle with folding function for ergonomic transport, is manoeuvrable and cannot tip over. Included in the scope of supply are a crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle, which can always be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. It also comes with an extensive range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle and parquet nozzle. Please note that the battery and the corresponding quick charger must be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
eco!efficiency modeSustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly designErgonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
- Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
- Reduced noise pollution even at night.
- Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
- Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
Comprehensive range of accessories
- Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
- Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from reinforced fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The machine head offers storage space for the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
- Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|15
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|57
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|223 / 22
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 150 (7,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|58 / 81
|Charging current (A)
|6
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 255 x 405
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Parquet nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet