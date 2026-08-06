battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv

The robust and ergonomic T 15/1 Bp Adv battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner impresses with its sustainability, excellent suction power and extensive range of accessories. It consists of 45% recycled material¹⁾.

Our T 15/1 Bp Adv compact battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner with a hopper volume of 15 litres is characterised by its durability, comprehensive range of accessories and first-class price-performance ratio. Its durability and robustness are also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V), which enable excellent cleaning results. At just 57 dB(A), it is so quiet that it can also be used in noise-sensitive areas at any time. As it consists of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, resources are conserved right from the start. The T 15/1 Bp Adv has a carrying handle with folding function for ergonomic transport, is manoeuvrable and cannot tip over. Included in the scope of supply are a crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle, which can always be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. It also comes with an extensive range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle and parquet nozzle. Please note that the battery and the corresponding quick charger must be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv: Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled content
Production: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Lower CO₂ emissions thanks to production from recycled material.
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv: eco!efficiency mode
eco!efficiency mode
Sustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption. Reduces volume and noise pollution. Extends the battery runtime.
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv: Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly design
Ergonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Low operating noise of just 57 dB(A)
  • Ideal for work in noise-sensitive areas.
  • Reduced noise pollution even at night.
  • Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Low weight
  • Effortless transport, even with one hand.
  • Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
  • Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
  • Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
  • Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
User-friendly operating concept
  • Two large buttons: on/off switch and eco!efficiency mode.
  • Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
  • Practical parking position for neat storage.
Comprehensive range of accessories
  • Floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
  • High-quality filter basket and filter bag made of fleece.
  • Height-adjustable, lightweight telescopic suction tube made from aluminium.
Permanent main filter basket
  • Durable, robust and sustainable.
  • Made from reinforced fleece.
  • Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
  • The machine head offers storage space for the crevice nozzle and upholstery nozzle.
  • Accessories are stored in a space-saving manner and always readily available.
  • Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Container capacity (l) 15
Container material Plastic with recycled material
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 57
Air flow (l/s) 40
Nominal power (W) 500
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 223 / 22
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 1
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 150 (7,5 Ah)
Run time per battery charge (/min) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 66 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (7.5 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 22 (6.0 Ah)
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min) 58 / 81
Charging current (A) 6
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz) 50 - 60
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 7,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 430 x 255 x 405

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
  • Suction hose length: 2 m
  • Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
  • Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
  • Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
  • Switchable floor nozzle
  • Parquet nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Motor protection filters
  • Permanent filter basket: Fleece

Equipment

  • eco!efficiency mode
  • Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
  • Integrated accessory storage
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv
battery-powered vacuum cleaner T 15/1 Bp Adv
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
  • Hard floors
  • Carpet
Accessories
All products that match the battery