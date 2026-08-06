Our T 15/1 Bp Adv compact battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner with a hopper volume of 15 litres is characterised by its durability, comprehensive range of accessories and first-class price-performance ratio. Its durability and robustness are also evident in the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The vacuum cleaner impresses with its powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries (36 V), which enable excellent cleaning results. At just 57 dB(A), it is so quiet that it can also be used in noise-sensitive areas at any time. As it consists of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, resources are conserved right from the start. The T 15/1 Bp Adv has a carrying handle with folding function for ergonomic transport, is manoeuvrable and cannot tip over. Included in the scope of supply are a crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle, which can always be stored within easy reach on the vacuum cleaner. It also comes with an extensive range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight, height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle and parquet nozzle. Please note that the battery and the corresponding quick charger must be ordered separately.