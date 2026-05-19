The CV 30/2 Bp, with 3 litre tank capacity, is the first battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for the professional cleaning of all carpet and hard surfaces. It is perfectly adapted to the floor covering thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. The compact and manoeuvrable battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner cleans easily under beds and other furniture thanks to its particularly low ground clearance. This makes it perfect for cleaning staff in building cleaning or the hotel sector. Another advantage: fast and hygienic roller brush self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are separated using the foot switch and the rest are then automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp has a very user-friendly design, featuring an innovative handle: ON/OFF switch, eco!efficiency mode and LED display with display of remaining battery runtime. Please bear in mind when ordering that for this version the powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. A highly effective HEPA-14 filter is optionally available.