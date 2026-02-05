Battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaners
Kärcher cordless upright brush type vacuum cleaners impress with high cleaning performance on hard floors and carpet, are flexible and robust. The roller brush cleans particularly thoroughly and straightens the fibres for a perfect cleaning result. The cordless vacuum brushes from Kärcher also score with automatic floor detection, brush cleaning function, LED display and particularly low ground clearance.
The CV 30/2 Bp: a reliable partner in every situation
One machine, many options: With our new battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp cleaning is possible in every situation. Thanks to the particularly low ground clearance, the compact vacuum cleaner easily cleans under beds and other furniture. The practical surface nozzle makes it possible to clean tables, cabinets, door frames, ceilings and lamps or in narrow areas.
What really matters: compact design and manoeuvrability
Simple operation, maximum mobility and effective dirt removal: The CV 30/2 Bp ist the perfect upright brush type vacuum cleaner for professional use. It ensures an excellent cleaning performance on all carpet and hard surfaces thanks to automatic floor detection. The space-saving battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner is cordless, manoeuvrable and very easy to operate. Searching for a socket and the annoying cable are now a thing of the past.
OBTAIN THE PERFECT RESULT FASTER
Automatic floor detection
The vacuum cleaner automatically detects the ground it is on and adapts its performance level accordingly. This means that excellent cleaning results can be achieved both on textile and hard surfaces.
Self-cleaning function of the roller brush
The cleaning function of the roller brush is activated using a foot switch. The wrapped hair is separated and completely vacuumed. The vacuum cleaner performs fast, effective and hygienic cleaning of the roller brush, without having to manually remove it. This saves time in the cleaning process.
Compact design with low ground clearance
The compact and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner with its ultraflat design is perfect for complete and deep cleaning under flat furnishings such as beds, furniture or dressers or chests of drawers.
Because the inner values count:
Discover the advantages of our new battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp
Powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery
Powerful performance meets cordless flexibility: The battery is compatible with all machines from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ and Battery Power battery platforms.
Long-lasting and compact design
The compact and robust machine design of the CV 30/2 Bp is extremely reliable and also ensures a high degree of cost effectiveness thanks to its long life.
Always well informed
The 36-V battery creates transparency in the application. It detects the connected machine and automatically displays the remaining runtime when vacuuming.
Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED display
Equipped with an ergonomic ON/OFF switch, LED display with practical display of the remaining battery runtime and eco!efficiency mode, which extends the runtime and reduces operating noises when vacuuming during operation.
Simple and ergonomic operation
The CV 30/2 Bp is easy to operate without any instruction. It supports the application proactively, can be conveniently switched on and off and features an ergonomic design. It also comes with automatic floor detection as well as a roller brush cleaning function.
Highly effective HEPA 14 filter
The optional HEPA 14 filter increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air. With a separation degree of 99.995 percent it is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are reliably and almost completely filtered from the air and not released back into the ambient air.
The choice is yours: Overview of performance features
Multifunctional handle
The CV 30/2 Bp has a LED display for showing the remaining runtime of the battery. The ON/OFF switch is convenient to use. There is also the option to switch to the practical eco!efficiency mode at any time. This extends the remaining runtime of the battery and reduces the operating noise.
LED display
During operation the LED display shows the remaining runtime of the Battery Power+ battery in minutes as well as corresponding service codes.
Intuitive operating concept
All functions can be controlled simply and ergonomically at the handle of the CV 30/2 Bp. Simple, practical and quick in the cleaning process.
Useful false air ring
At high sliding forces like on high-fibre carpets, the false air cover can be opened by turning the yellow ring and the sliding force can be reduced immediately.
Surface nozzle
The CV 30/2 Bp Adv comes with an additional surface nozzle as standard. The practical nozzle is also available for all other variants as an optional accessory. It enables deep cleaning also in areas that are difficult to access like cabinets, corners and under furniture.
Lasting battery power
Hugely powerful Battery Power+ battery. The 36-V lithium-ion battery offers 6.0 Ah capacity for a long runtime. With innovative real-time technology via LED display. Cordless freedom of movement and cleaning wherever necessary.
Reliable: Overview of technology
With its automatic floor detection, the practical brush cleaning function and its ultraflat design, the CV 30/2 Bp ensures maximum flexibility and mobility. The 36-V battery technology always makes it possible to deliver superb cleaning results, regardless of where the user is located. In everyday use the clever battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner offers maximum mobility and flexible applications, particularly in the areas of hotel and building cleaning.
Mobility
The CV 30/2 Bp offers a new degree of independence in cleaning. Thanks to the powerful battery, cordless and powerful cleaning is possible everywhere. The ultraflat battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner with particularly low ground clearance manages to perform deep cleaning under low furniture such as beds, dressers or chests of drawers and cabinets without a problem.
Optional HEPA 14 filter
Safety first: The optional HEPA 14 filter increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air. It has a separation degree of 99.995 percent and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are reliably and almost completely absorbed.
eco!efficiency mode
The economic eco!efficiency mode enables both a lower noise level when cleaning during operation and a significantly longer battery runtime.
Made by professionals for professionals: For whom is the CV 30/2 Bp BATTERY-POWERED UPRIGHT BRUSH TYPE VACUUM CLEANER suitable?
The Kärcher CV 30/2 Bp is perfect for professional use wherever hard or textile floors have to be cleaned regularly. Independent of sockets and cables, fast and efficient use is possible everywhere for industrial users.
Building service providers
- Professional cleaning of textile and hard surfaces in typical areas such as reception, offices, meeting and seminar rooms
- Flexible and cordless cleaning also under particularly low furniture
Hotel and hospitality
- Professional battery-powered upright upright brush type vacuum cleaner for all types of floors, be it hard or textile surfaces
- Superb cleaning thanks to particularly low ground clearance, also under beds, dressers or chests of drawers and cabinets
- Practical surface nozzle for deep cleaning also on cabinets, ceilings, as well as in other overhead applications