Battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaners

The CV 30/2 Bp: a reliable partner in every situation

One machine, many options: With our new battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp cleaning is possible in every situation. Thanks to the particularly low ground clearance, the compact vacuum cleaner easily cleans under beds and other furniture. The practical surface nozzle makes it possible to clean tables, cabinets, door frames, ceilings and lamps or in narrow areas.



What really matters: compact design and manoeuvrability



Simple operation, maximum mobility and effective dirt removal: The CV 30/2 Bp ist the perfect upright brush type vacuum cleaner for professional use. It ensures an excellent cleaning performance on all carpet and hard surfaces thanks to automatic floor detection. The space-saving battery-powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner is cordless, manoeuvrable and very easy to operate. Searching for a socket and the annoying cable are now a thing of the past.