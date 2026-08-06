The T 10/1 dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher consists of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, which conserves resources and saves energy during the manufacturing process. It impresses with first-class suction power, sustainability, robustness and an outstanding price-performance ratio. Despite its high suction power, the T 10/1 operates at just 52 dB(A) and is therefore ultra-quiet, allowing it to be used without difficulty for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive areas. The compact machine offers a convenient, foldable carrying handle for ergonomic transport. The T 10/1 is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable. The hopper volume of the vacuum cleaner is 10 litres. Its durability and robustness are evident in features such as the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle included in the scope of supply can be stored in the integrated accessory storage on the T 10/1, and is therefore always within easy reach. A highly efficient HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option.