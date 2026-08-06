Dry vacuum cleaner T 10/1
Ultra-quiet, durable and sustainable: the T 10/1 dry vacuum cleaner made from 45% recycled material¹⁾ offers excellent suction power and an ergonomic, user-friendly design.
The T 10/1 dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher consists of 45 percent recycled material¹⁾, which conserves resources and saves energy during the manufacturing process. It impresses with first-class suction power, sustainability, robustness and an outstanding price-performance ratio. Despite its high suction power, the T 10/1 operates at just 52 dB(A) and is therefore ultra-quiet, allowing it to be used without difficulty for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive areas. The compact machine offers a convenient, foldable carrying handle for ergonomic transport. The T 10/1 is tilt-proof and manoeuvrable. The hopper volume of the vacuum cleaner is 10 litres. Its durability and robustness are evident in features such as the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. The crevice nozzle included in the scope of supply can be stored in the integrated accessory storage on the T 10/1, and is therefore always within easy reach. A highly efficient HEPA 14 filter can be purchased as an option.
Features and benefits
Sustainable and robust: 45% recycled contentProduction: reduced use of raw materials and energy. Use of recycled materials lowers CO₂ emissions.
Ultra-quiet: virtually silent operation at just 52 dB(A)Perfect for daytime cleaning. Reduced noise pollution even at night. Reduces risks such as stress or hearing damage.
Ergonomic, compact and user-friendly designErgonomic transport: can be worn close to the body. Ergonomic bend and comfortable carrying handle. Space-saving and smart: quick storage made easy.
Pluggable power cable
- Simple and quick mains cable replacement even without prior knowledge.
- The cleaning process can be continued seamlessly.
- Avoids or reduces service costs.
Manual cable storage
- The power cable can be stored in no time.
- Time saver: cable storage in just a few seconds.
- The power cable does not become twisted and is always rolled up.
Low weight
- Effortless transport, even with one hand.
- Easy to carry over steps and stairs.
User-friendly operating concept
- Large on/off button.
- Quick and easy operation by foot or hand.
- Practical parking position for neat storage.
A highly effective HEPA 14 filter can be ordered as an option
- For the highest safety standards at hygiene-sensitive sites.
- High filtration and separation degree: 99.995%.
Permanent main filter basket
- Durable, robust and sustainable.
- Made from fleece.
- Washable by hand at 30 °C and reusable.
Integrated accessory storage
- The crevice nozzle can be conveniently stored in the machine head.
- Space-saving storage, always readily available.
- Safe and convenient transport of machine and accessories.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|185 / 18
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|585
|Container capacity (l)
|10
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|52
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 255 x 370
¹⁾ All plastic parts, excluding accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
- Permanent filter basket: Fleece
Equipment
- Container material: Plastic with recycled material
- Smart cable retraction system
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Foldable Ergonomic carrying handle
- Parking position for floor nozzle
- Integrated accessory storage
Videos
Application areas
- Ideal for use in the hotel sector, catering establishments, retail and building cleaning
- Hard floors
- Carpet
- Daytime cleaning