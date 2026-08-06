The T 10/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner guarantees the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas thanks to the HEPA 14 filter, and stands for sustainability and excellent suction power. It also features impressive robustness, a comprehensive range of accessories and an excellent price/performance ratio. The 45 percent recycled material¹⁾ used in production conserves resources. The T 10/1 Adv HEPA is characterised by its ultra-quiet operation (52 dB[A]), and can therefore be used for daytime cleaning and in noise-sensitive locations. This vacuum cleaner is manoeuvrable and tilt-proof, with a container capacity of 10 litres. It features a convenient carrying handle with folding function, which enables ergonomic transportation. It is also durable and robust, like the chassis, housing, bumper and large wheels. A crevice nozzle and an upholstery nozzle are included in the scope of supply and can be stored with the vacuum cleaner for easy access at any time. The scope of supply of the T 10/1 Adv HEPA includes a wide range of accessories: suction hose, antistatic bend, lightweight and height-adjustable telescopic suction tube (aluminium), switchable floor nozzle, parquet nozzle, crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and HEPA 14 filter.