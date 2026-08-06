Upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2
Ergonomic upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 with integrated accessories and cable holders, tool-free brush replacement and power cable quick-change system. High area performance.
Very easy to operate, equipped with clever extras as standard and very suitable for large areas with particularly large working width: Our upright brush-type vacuum cleaner CV 48/2 carries everything you need for fast, efficient and gentle cleaning. Thanks to its low weight, long, fatigue-free working times are also possible. Accessories integrated on the machine guarantee that small alcoves as well as edges are also thoroughly cleaned. Clever solutions like the optical brush adjustment aid for the precise adjustment of the brush to the fibre height or the patented removal system for almost dust-free replacement of the tear-resistant fleece filter bags make your work much easier. The equipment of the CV 48/2 is complemented by a quick-change system for the power cable, as well as the option of a tool-free brush replacement. The powerful machine is suitable for diverse applications, from the hotel sector and restaurants to retail trade and public buildings through to showrooms.
Features and benefits
Indicator lightThe indicator light shows when the roller brush should be adjusted to achieve optimum cleaning results.
Quick-change system for power cableTime- and cost-saving replacement of power cable without any prior knowledge.
Flexible and effective cleaning optionThe stretchable suction hose can be removed easily, meaning that blockages can be cleared quickly and effortlessly.
Brush replacement without tools
- Rapid change of roller brush without the need for any tools.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Working width (cm)
|48
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|200 / 20
|Air flow (l/s)
|40
|Nominal power (W)
|850
|Container capacity (l)
|5,5
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Motor rating of brush motor (W)
|150
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|370 x 485 x 1215
Scope of supply
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Roller brush, standard: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Filter status indicator
- Pluggable power cable: Standard
- Handle
- Height-adjustable handle