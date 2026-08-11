For quick and easy all-round cleaning of buses, trucks and articulated lorries: our manually operated single brush commercial vehicle wash RBS 6012 with 3~/230 V/50 Hz power connection. The machine is suitable for companies with fleets of up to 15 vehicles and impresses with its sturdy design, simple handling and manoeuvrability, as well as excellent cleaning results. The robust structure of the frame is made from welded aluminium. Other high-quality components such as the stainless steel adjusting wheel or the splash guard made from special polyester material also provide corrosion resistance. Two nozzle tubes for watering the brush made from half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles are integrated in the brush frame of the machine. The brush has a diameter of approx. 1000 mm during operation, the double-mounted brush shaft is driven by a drive motor with self-tightening chain. Four easy-turning wheels guarantee simple positioning of the machine at the vehicle, while soft spacer rubber rollers at the frame ensure the necessary distance at all times.