Commercial vehicle washes RBS 6012
Our manually operated single brush commercial vehicle wash RBS 6012 is an optimal solution for smaller fleets with up to 15 commercial vehicles.
For quick and easy all-round cleaning of buses, trucks and articulated lorries: our manually operated single brush commercial vehicle wash RBS 6012 with 3~/230 V/50 Hz power connection. The machine is suitable for companies with fleets of up to 15 vehicles and impresses with its sturdy design, simple handling and manoeuvrability, as well as excellent cleaning results. The robust structure of the frame is made from welded aluminium. Other high-quality components such as the stainless steel adjusting wheel or the splash guard made from special polyester material also provide corrosion resistance. Two nozzle tubes for watering the brush made from half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles are integrated in the brush frame of the machine. The brush has a diameter of approx. 1000 mm during operation, the double-mounted brush shaft is driven by a drive motor with self-tightening chain. Four easy-turning wheels guarantee simple positioning of the machine at the vehicle, while soft spacer rubber rollers at the frame ensure the necessary distance at all times.
Features and benefits
Adjusting wheelEnables vertical contour detection and tilting mechanism. Vehicle fronts with angles of up to 10° are easily reached.
Detergent dosing unitDetergent can be added if required using a dosing pump.
Operation and safety handlingBrush rotation supports the operator during the forward movement of the system. When the handle is released, the brush rotation stops.
Light aluminium design
- Extremely hard-wearing against external influences.
- The half-shell cladding reliably protects the operator from splash water.
Four castors and two track wheels
- Excellent manoeuvrability and good stability.
Specifications
Technical data
|Machine height (mm)
|3810
|Wash height (mm)
|3645
|Wash bay requirement (mm)
|4620 x 1700 x 1500
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Voltage (V)
|230
Scope of supply
- System control cabinet
- Wheels, standard height
Equipment
- Number of washing brushes: 1 Piece(s)
- Individual brush equipment
- Inclined levelling device with adjusting wheel
- Steering wheels: 4 Piece(s)
- Support wheels: 2 Piece(s)
Application areas
- For manually controlled all-over external cleaning of commercial vehicles