Sturdy, mobile and easy to use: our manually operated 1-brush wash system RBS 6014 with 3-phase 230 V/50 Hz connection impresses during the fast and thorough allover cleaning (sides, front and rear) of trucks, buses and articulated lorries with vehicle heights up to 4.2 metres. Suitable for fleets with up to 15 vehicles, it has four easy-to-turn castors, which make possible the easy manoeuvring of the machine and positioning at the vehicle. Vehicle contours with an inclination of up to 10° can also be easily detected. The double-bearing brush shaft is driven by a drive motor by means of a self-tightening chain, the brush itself consists of half-shell segments with profiled polyethylene bristles and has a diameter of approx. 1,000 mm during operation. Its watering is ensured at all times via two nozzle tubes integrated in the brush frame of the machine. The sturdy, welded aluminium frame, as well as other high-quality materials such as stainless steel and a special polyester material, guarantee a high degree of corrosion resistance.