Water dispenser WPD 200 Adv. S Black
Water dispenser table top unit WPD 200 Adv S Black for up to 100 people. Supplies 6 water types (ambient, chilled, Medium or Classic sparkling water, hot and extra hot). With integrated pump.
Featuring a patented thermal cleaning system, an integrated pump and effective energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function), as well as a clear display, our WPD 200 Adv. S Black water dispenser boasts an impressive range of useful and convenient additional features as standard. The Advanced table top unit in black is suitable for up to 100 people and supplies ambient, chilled, sparkling water (medium and classic), hot and extra hot-water, at any time at the touch of a button. Residual water from the drip tray is conveniently disposed of in the drain. It is also possible to integrate a base and drain into a canister upon request. There is a choice of the Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional colour display with sensor buttons
- Easy to operate: e.g. temperature selection, carbonation level, filter replacement display, individual image gallery.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispenser area up to 30 cm high for filling taller containers with ease.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
- Sparkling water (medium and classic), as well as hot and extra-hot water.
The volumes dispensed can be portioned
- The quantity dispensed can be adapted to the size of the drinking vessel: 0.2 l for cups/glasses: 0.5 l or 1 l for bottles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Water amount, hot (l/h)
|10
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Coolant
|R290
|Hot water
|yes
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|26,4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|26,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|29,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Automatic thermal disinfection
- Automatic rinsing process
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Portioning the water volume for glasses, bottles or jugs
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Eco mode
- Timer program
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Advanced
- Hygienic cleaning: thermal
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries