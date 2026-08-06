Featuring a patented thermal cleaning system, an integrated pump and effective energy-saving functions (energy-reduced mode and timer function), as well as a clear display, our WPD 200 Adv. S Black water dispenser boasts an impressive range of useful and convenient additional features as standard. The Advanced table top unit in black is suitable for up to 100 people and supplies ambient, chilled, sparkling water (medium and classic), hot and extra hot-water, at any time at the touch of a button. Residual water from the drip tray is conveniently disposed of in the drain. It is also possible to integrate a base and drain into a canister upon request. There is a choice of the Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher.