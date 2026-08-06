The WPD 200 Basic S Black basic table top unit is suitable for supplying up to 100 people with chilled or ambient water, still or sparkling. The water dispenser has an integrated drip tray and pump – attachment kits are also available as required for draining the residual water into a canister or directly into the drain. A base is also available. For filtering the water, Kärcher offers the choice of an Active-Pure and Hy-Protect filter, which must be ordered separately. The machine is cleaned chemically.