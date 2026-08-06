Water dispenser WPD 200 Basic S Black
The WPD 200 Basic S Black water dispenser supplies three types of water (chilled, ambient, sparkling). Table top unit for up to 100 people, with drip tray and pump.
The WPD 200 Basic S Black basic table top unit is suitable for supplying up to 100 people with chilled or ambient water, still or sparkling. The water dispenser has an integrated drip tray and pump – attachment kits are also available as required for draining the residual water into a canister or directly into the drain. A base is also available. For filtering the water, Kärcher offers the choice of an Active-Pure and Hy-Protect filter, which must be ordered separately. The machine is cleaned chemically.
Features and benefits
Basic equipment
- Sensor keys for simple and user-friendly operation.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispenser area up to 30 cm high for filling taller containers with ease.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
- Sparkling water in medium and classic variants.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 300
|Coolant
|R290
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|24,4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|24,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Basic
- Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries