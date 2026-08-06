The WPD 200 Basic S White water dispenser is suitable for supplying water for up to 100 people. The white basic table top unit supplies chilled or ambient water, still or sparkling, at the touch of a button. The water is filtered either using an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter, which are available separately from Kärcher. A drip tray and pump are already integrated; a base as well as attachment kits for draining the residual water into a canister or directly into the drain are also available on request. The machine is cleaned chemically.