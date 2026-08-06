Water dispenser WPD 200 Basic S White
Supplies up to 100 people with three types of water (ambient, chilled still and sparkling): WPD 200 Basic S White table top water dispenser. With drip tray and pump.
The WPD 200 Basic S White water dispenser is suitable for supplying water for up to 100 people. The white basic table top unit supplies chilled or ambient water, still or sparkling, at the touch of a button. The water is filtered either using an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter, which are available separately from Kärcher. A drip tray and pump are already integrated; a base as well as attachment kits for draining the residual water into a canister or directly into the drain are also available on request. The machine is cleaned chemically.
Features and benefits
Basic equipment
- Sensor keys for simple and user-friendly operation.
Extra-high dispensing area
- Dispenser area up to 30 cm high for filling taller containers with ease.
Option of two filters for extra clean water.
- Hy-Protect filter eliminates viruses and bacteria, while valuable minerals are retained.
- Active-Pure filter: removes chlorine and heavy metals from the supply water.
Additional water types
- Sparkling water in medium and classic variants.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Input pressure (bar)
|1,5 - 6
|Water volume (l/h)
|120
|Cooling performance (l/h)
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 300
|Coolant
|R290
|Cold water
|yes
|Uncooled water
|yes
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|24,4
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|24,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|27,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|545 x 365 x 465
Scope of supply
- Drip tray with filling level indicator
Equipment
- Water dispenser with contact protection
- Positioning aid for the drinking vessel
- Drip tray draining: Without drain
- Version: Table version
- Electronic package: Basic
- Hygienic cleaning: Chemical
Videos
Application areas
- The right water dispenser for any installation location
- Offices, shop floors, retail stores, car dealerships, schools, universities, town halls, hotels, restaurants, canteens, hospitals, doctor's surgeries