Our WPD 200 Basic White water dispenser supplies chilled and ambient still water for up to 100 people. The basic table top unit in white is supplied with a drip tray – numerous other configurations are also available upon request. For instance, with the right attachment kit, the residual water from the drip tray can be emptied straight into a canister or into the drain. If required, a pump and floor stand are also available to purchase separately. The water is filtered either using an Active-Pure or Hy-Protect filter from Kärcher. The machine is cleaned chemically.