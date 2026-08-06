The limited edition black NT 22/1 Ap L Go!Further wet and dry vacuum cleaner, made from 50 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. Small, powerful, reliable, with extreme versatility and light as a feather. This makes it ideal for light to moderate cleaning tasks in a variety of commercial areas of application. Dust, coarse dirt and liquids can be easily vacuumed thanks to semi-automatic filter cleaning in combination with the moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter. As the suction hose connection is integrated directly in the machine head, the hopper volume is used optimally. Its very compact dimensions and low weight allow for comfortable and easy transport of this machine, which is also very easy to operate.