Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap L Go!Further
The NT 22/1 Ap L Go!Further is a limited edition black wet and dry vacuum cleaner made from 50% recycled plastic¹⁾ and comes with exclusive accessories: 10 fleece filter bags.
The limited edition black NT 22/1 Ap L Go!Further wet and dry vacuum cleaner, made from 50 per cent recycled plastic¹⁾, comes with exclusive accessories and 10 fleece filter bags. Small, powerful, reliable, with extreme versatility and light as a feather. This makes it ideal for light to moderate cleaning tasks in a variety of commercial areas of application. Dust, coarse dirt and liquids can be easily vacuumed thanks to semi-automatic filter cleaning in combination with the moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter. As the suction hose connection is integrated directly in the machine head, the hopper volume is used optimally. Its very compact dimensions and low weight allow for comfortable and easy transport of this machine, which is also very easy to operate.
Features and benefits
Low weight and compact dimensionsThe machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaningOptimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Leads to time savings and longer filter service life.
Sustainability featuresDesign with 50% recycled plastic¹⁾. Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter: washable and allows vacuuming without a filter bag. Semi-automatic filter cleaning Ap for longer filter service life.
Moisture-resistant PES cartridge filter
- Easy switching between wet and dry vacuum cleaner operation.
- The PES cartridge filter does not need to be dried before use.
- Washable PES cartridge filter.
Suction hose connection in the machine head
- Enables the entire hopper volume to be utilised.
- Save time by not having to empty the container as often.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|22
|Container material
|Plastic with recycled material
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5,7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 480
¹⁾ Device only, all plastic parts without accessories.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.9 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
Equipment
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Ideal machine for light to moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning