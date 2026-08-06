The NT 22/1 Ap Te Adv L wet and dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfectly designed for the requirements of tradesmen, but is also suitable for building cleaning, vehicle interior cleaning and many further commercial applications. The vacuum cleaner handles dust and coarse dirt with high and constant suction power. It also copes with fluids without any difficulty at all thanks to the PES cartridge filter that is insensitive to moisture. The clever design with the suction hose connection integrated into the device head enables the container capacity to be taken full advantage of, and the low weight enables effortless transport. The multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is easy to operate and offers efficient, semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning as well as a device socket with automatic switch-on and switch-off for power tools. The bends and suction hose are also electrically conductive for protection against electrostatic discharges. The car cleaning nozzle, upholstery nozzle, crevice nozzle, suction brush and multi-purpose brush also form an extensive package of accessories.