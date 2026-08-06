Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 22/1 Ap Te Adv L
NT 22/1 Ap Te Adv L wet and dry vacuum cleaner with device socket and automatic on/off switch, Ap filter cleaning and many suction nozzles. The bends and suction hose are electrically conductive.
The NT 22/1 Ap Te Adv L wet and dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is perfectly designed for the requirements of tradesmen, but is also suitable for building cleaning, vehicle interior cleaning and many further commercial applications. The vacuum cleaner handles dust and coarse dirt with high and constant suction power. It also copes with fluids without any difficulty at all thanks to the PES cartridge filter that is insensitive to moisture. The clever design with the suction hose connection integrated into the device head enables the container capacity to be taken full advantage of, and the low weight enables effortless transport. The multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is easy to operate and offers efficient, semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning as well as a device socket with automatic switch-on and switch-off for power tools. The bends and suction hose are also electrically conductive for protection against electrostatic discharges. The car cleaning nozzle, upholstery nozzle, crevice nozzle, suction brush and multi-purpose brush also form an extensive package of accessories.
Features and benefits
Low weight and compact dimensionsThe machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaningEfficient, convenient filter cleaning for constant suction power.
Extensive accessory kit includedSuction hose and bends electrically conductive for reliable ESD protection. With car and upholstery nozzle for vehicle interior cleaning. With suction brush, crevice nozzle and multi-purpose brush for cleaning hard surfaces.
Socket for electric tools (with automatic start-up)
- The appliance's socket acts as a "remote control" for the vacuum cleaner.
- The vacuum cleaner starts automatically when the attached electric tool is started.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|22
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1300
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|72
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 370 x 480
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Bend: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Suction brush
- Car cleaning nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Power tool connection adapter
Equipment
- Dust class: L
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Application areas
- Ideal machine for light to moderate cleaning work in a number of commercial applications