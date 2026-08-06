Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te L
Ideal for working with power tools thanks to the integrated device socket with automatic on/off function: wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 30/1 Ap Te L. Compact middle class vacuum cleaner.
Besides the highly efficient semi-automatic filter cleaning, an integrated device socket with automatic on/off function for working with power tools is one of the most noteworthy features of our compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 30/1 Ap Te L. Its excellent suction power makes possible various applications, whether for minor grinding work, vehicle interior cleaning, the removal of liquids or the vacuuming of machines and systems. Even medium quantities of fine dust can be easily vacuumed without a filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also comes with antistatic preparation. All the main settings of the easy-to-operate machine are made using a central rotary switch and clever storage options are integrated for the brand new accessories. The extra flat head of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner allows it to be set down and the fastening options also enable a tool box to be attached.
Features and benefits
Power outlet with automatic on/off switchPower tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner. Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function. Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaningOptimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Flexible hose and power cable storagePower cable and hose attach securely for transport. For suction hoses of various lengths and diameters. Time saving and longer service life of the power cable.
Tool adapter for power tools
- Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools.
- Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring.
- Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power.
Dry flat pleated filter
- Certified for dust class M and L. Dust separation degree: 99.9%.
- Cellulose fibre material: sustainable, made from renewable raw material.
- Ideal for dry fine dust and coarse dirt.
Removable filter casing
- Flat pleated filter: quicker and easier to clean.
- Regular cleaning: longer service life of the filter.
- Prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter.
Integrated accessory storage
- Anti-loss storage for transport.
- Time-saving design: accessories are quickly to hand.
- Space-saving design: no additional storage space required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|273 / 27,3
|Container capacity (l)
|30
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|16,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|525 x 370 x 560
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Power tool connection adapter
- Flat pleated filter: Cellulose
Equipment
- Automatic cut-out features at max. filling quality
- Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
- Antistatic preparation
- Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for wet and dry vacuum cleaning
- For extraction in use with power tools
- Vehicle interior cleaning
- For extracting from machines and systems