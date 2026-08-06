Besides the highly efficient semi-automatic filter cleaning, an integrated device socket with automatic on/off function for working with power tools is one of the most noteworthy features of our compact wet and dry vacuum cleaner NT 30/1 Ap Te L. Its excellent suction power makes possible various applications, whether for minor grinding work, vehicle interior cleaning, the removal of liquids or the vacuuming of machines and systems. Even medium quantities of fine dust can be easily vacuumed without a filter bag. The vacuum cleaner also comes with antistatic preparation. All the main settings of the easy-to-operate machine are made using a central rotary switch and clever storage options are integrated for the brand new accessories. The extra flat head of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner allows it to be set down and the fastening options also enable a tool box to be attached.