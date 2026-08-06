The NT 65/2 Ap Tc Agri is a powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner with the ApClean system for consistently high suction power and long work intervals. The vacuum cleaner has a compact turbine housing with an integrated filter cover for easy removal of the large flat pleated filter. This is effectively cleaned using the semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system. This ensures consistently high suction power, longer work intervals and a long filter lifetime. The NT 65/2 Ap Tc Agri has an electronic filling level control during wet vacuum cleaning, which prevents the maximum permissible fill level from being exceeded. The absorbed liquids can be easily disposed of via a permanently attached, oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be quickly and easily attached to the vacuum cleaner using the clip system. The machine has a hose storage compartment, an accessories holder and a large storage area, e.g. for tools. Two large fixed castors and two swivel rollers give the NT 65/2 Ap Tc Agri all the portability it needs.