Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te M

NT 30/1 Ap Te M safety vacuum cleaner certified for dust class M. Electrically conductive accessories make it ideal for vacuuming fine dust on construction sites and in workshops.

The NT 30/1 Ap Te M reliably and safely removes all types of fine dust generated on construction sites and in workshops. The compact vacuum cleaner with semi-automatic filter cleaning has a moisture-resistant "Wet & Dry" flat pleated filter made of PES fibre material for vacuuming fine dust, liquids and coarse dirt of dust class M and guarantees a filtration efficiency of 99.9 percent. The integrated device socket with automatic start and the complete antistatic system (with conductive accessories) make the vacuum cleaner ideal for extracting straight from dust-generating power tools. The machine is extremely easy to operate, as the most important settings are adjusted using a central rotary switch. The first-class suction power enables a wide range of applications: sanding work, assembly and installation work, removal of liquids or extraction from machines and systems.

Features and benefits
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te M: Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
Dust class M safety vacuum cleaner
Filtration efficiency of 99.9%. Electronic volume flow monitoring. Ensures clean and safe workplaces.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te M: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te M: Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories
Increased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge.
Power outlet with automatic on/off switch
  • Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner.
  • Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function.
  • Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically.
Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
  • Certified for dust class M. Dust separation degree: 99.9%.
  • PES fibre material: rot-proof and hard-wearing.
  • Ideal for liquids, fine dust and coarse dirt.
Flexible hose and power cable storage
  • Power cable and hose attach securely for transport.
  • For suction hoses of various lengths and diameters.
  • Time saving and longer service life of the power cable.
Removable filter casing
  • Flat pleated filter: quicker and easier to clean.
  • Regular cleaning: longer service life of the filter.
  • Prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter.
Integrated accessory storage
  • Anti-loss storage for transport.
  • Time-saving design: accessories are quickly to hand.
  • Space-saving design: no additional storage space required.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 220 - 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Air flow (l/s) 74
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 273 / 27,3
Container capacity (l) 30
Rated input power (W) max. 1380
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Cable length (m) 7,5
Cable material Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 12,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 16,8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 525 x 370 x 560

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 2.5 m
  • Suction hose type: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 550 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Bend: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag material: Fleece
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 300 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Power tool connection adapter
  • Flat pleated filter: PES with PTFE coating

Equipment

  • Automatic switch-on/off for electric devices
  • Antistatic system
  • Protection class: I
  • Stop swivel castor
  • Filter cleaning: Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
  • Dust class: M
  • Container material: Plastic
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te M
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap Te M
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Application areas
  • Safety vacuum cleaner dust class M: all fine dust applications
  • For extracting dust from smaller power tools
  • For vacuuming fine dust and coarse dirt
  • For vacuuming liquids and wet dirt
  • For assembly and installation work
  • For extracting from machines and systems
  • Use on building sites and in workshops
  • For extraction of all types of rock dust, wood dust, ceramic dust, etc.
Accessories